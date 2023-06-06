The highly anticipated trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha has been released and the internet can not stop raving about how soulful, musical and romantic the trailer was. After the successful launch of the trailer, the team of Satyaprem Ki Katha clearly can not stop smiling after receiving an overwhelming response.

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen playing the lover boy Satyaprem in the film shares a picture of all smiling faces from his team and writes, “Couldn’t sleep last night because of nervousness and didn’t sleep today because of happiness. High on Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

After an enthralling teaser and a soulful melody ‘Naseeb Se‘, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is finally out now. Having brought fun and soulful romance back to the big screen, the trailer is breathtakingly amazing. As the trailer is here, we can see an out-and-out pure love story is back in the theatres after a long time.

The audience has been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time and as it’s finally here, it promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

Capturing the crackling chemistry of the most desirable and delightful pair in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the trailer proves that they are undoubtedly the blockbuster Jodi for a reason. All this has now raised the excitement for the release of the film and we cannot wait to watch this romantic soulful love story on the screen on 29th June 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.