Satyameva Jayate's new song 'Tere Jaisa' by Tulsi Kumar shows John Abraham romance Aisha Sharma

John Abraham took to Twitter on 1 August in order to reveal the fourth song from his upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate titled 'Tere Jaisa.' He described the song as "soulful and surreal."

While the love ballad has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Arko, the lyrics have been penned by the latter. The song is accompanied by a music video featuring John and Aisha Sharma exploring their sensual on-screen chemistry.

Other songs from the film are inclusive of Nora Fatehi's rendition of 'Dilbar,' a modern take on 'Tajdar-E-Haram' and Atif Aslam's 'Paniyon Sa' which have done a decent job in spreading the word about the movie by going viral on social media.

'Dilbar' redux managed to reach the third position on Billboard's YouTube music chart making it a first for any Hindi song according to Mumbai Mirror. Composer Tanishk Bagchi has revived the '90s track to a more energetic modern dance number with an Arabic flavor, while retaining some of Alka Yagnik's original vocals.

Satyameva Jayate will see Abraham in the lead, along with Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar. The film is slated to release on 15 August. However, the film has gathered attention for having allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Shia community in Hyderabad and a police complaint has been filed for the same, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:39 PM