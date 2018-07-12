Satyamev Jayate song 'Paniyon Sa' captures John Abraham, Aisha Sharma's budding romance

After recreating Sushmita Sen's iconic dance number 'Dilbar', makers of John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate have released a ballad. Sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar, the new song 'Paniyon Sa' captures John and debutante Aisha Sharma's budding on-screen romance.

Aslam and Kumar, both known for having sung some of the most popular Bollywood love songs, bring to life this more saccharine than sweet song. Picturised on the lead actors, 'Paniyon Sa' traces their journey from being merely infatuated with each other to becoming a couple head over heels in love. Aisha is reportedly essaying the role of a veterinarian which becomes clearer in the song while John plays a cop who displays resolute professionalism at all times.

Rochak Kohli, who has composed chartbuster music for films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Vicky Donor, is at the helm of this romantic number too. Kumaar has been credited with the lyrics.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyamev Jayate is going head to head with Akshay Kumar's upcoming sports drama Gold on Independence Day (15 August). Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, the movie is reported to be a cop drama and promises to be a power-packed-dialogues-infused action dram

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 13:12 PM