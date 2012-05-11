What seems to be the impact of Aamir Khan's show 'Satyamev Jayate', Rajasthan is now likely to get fast track court for deciding female foeticide cases.

Jaipur: Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court Arun Mishra has given an in-principle nod to set up a fast track court for expediting trial in cases of female foeticide.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the Chief Justice over the matter on Wednesday night, official sources said on Friday.

Strongly taking up the issue on his show Satyamev Jayate, actor Aamir Khan had met Gehlot on Wednesday evening requesting him to establish the fast track court to decide cases which were pending in various courts.

Gehlot had assured action in this regard and said that he would speak to the Chief Justice to bring all such cases under one court so that they are heard as soon as possible.

PTI