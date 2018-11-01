Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali is the only Indian movie to feature in BBC's list of Best Foreign Language Films

The BBC recently unveiled the complete list of the best foreign-language films of the 21st century. Only one Indian film made it to the top 100. Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali, which was released in 1955, is placed at number 15 on the list, reports Hindustan Times. The list has been curated by more that 200 critics across 43 countries who took part in a poll. Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai won top spot in the list.

The poll had initially charted 100 films from 67 different directors from across 24 countries in 19 languages. As per BBC, 27 of the highest-rated films were in French, which was followed by 12 in Mandarin and 11 each in Italian and Japanese.

Quarter of films on the list were East Asian but oddly none of the Japanese critics who took part in the poll, voted for a single Kurosawa movie. Only four out of 100 films were directed by women even though 45 percent of the critics in the poll were women. Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954), Bicycle Thieves (Vittorio de Sica, 1948), Tokyo Story (Yasujirô Ozu, 1953), Rashomon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950), The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir, 1939) ranked in the top five of the list.

BBC's recent list on the top 100 American films named Citizen Kane at the number one spot, followed by The Godfather, Vertigo, 2001: A Space Odyssey and The Searchers.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 17:28 PM