Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta's daughter and a fashion designer and actor, is a fitness freak. This isn't what we're saying. In fact, the 33-year-old actress shares this viewpoint and has even posted a video to back it up. Masaba is known for sharing her fitness and weight-loss journeys on social media, and her most recent video focused on the same subject. The actress shared a photo on Instagram in which she announced that she had reached her goal body fat percentage and was now focusing on contouring her figure. It would be an understatement to say that her passion inspired us. Continue reading to see the video, and trust us when we say that you will be impressed.

Masaba flaunted her extremely tight shape in a video she released on Tuesday. It showed her at the gym, working out with resistance bands, wooden training rings, and a bar. She used the rings to strengthen her upper body and exercise her back muscles. The fashion designer wrote in the caption of her Instagram image:

"Body Fat percent achieved. Now time to sculpt this machine. Can you tell me I'm obsessed? #ﬁtness #masaba #gymrat."

Masaba worked out in a pair of hot pink exercise leggings and a racerback grey sports bra. She completed the look with a dishevelled updo and white sneakers. Masaba pushed the rings and resistance bands away from the bars in a wide stance to extend her arms and develop her upper body, dressed in the fuss-free exercise attire.

Many of Masaba's followers liked her post and left their reactions after she shared the video. The tweet was hearted by Satyadeep Misra, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and Anushka Sharma. Rasika Dugal penned the following: "Wow, it was incredible. I'm having trouble." "Hot," wrote another user.

