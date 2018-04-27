Saturday Night Live talents Colin Jost, Michael Che to host 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on 17 September

The Emmys this year are going to get a heavy dose of comedy and hilarity, with NBC announcing that two of Saturday Night Live’s most recognisable talents Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting the 70th edition of the prestigious award show, as reported by USA Today.

Jost and Che are known for their anchoring of the Weekend Update segment, and are also the co-head writers of SNL since last year. “We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact,” said Jost and Che, as reported by Variety.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards, and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC, as reported by USA Today.

The show will be executive produced by their SNL boss, Lorne Michaels, who had also produced the 1988 telecast of the Emmys. His return exemplifies the success of SNL, especially with its multi Primetime Emmy wins last year as well as the 73-year-old's success across late night properties for NBC, which include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, both successful SNL alums.

“We’re proud of our deep comedy roster at NBC, and Michael and Colin — along with the return of king of comedy producer Lorne Michaels — will make this the must-see comedy event of the year,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, as reported by Variety.

