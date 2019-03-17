Saturday Night Live accused of plagiarising sketches from New York comedy duo Temple Horses

Founders of the sketch troupe Temple Horses, Nick Ruggia and Ryan Hoffman, have accused Saturday Night Live (SNL) of allegedly plagiarising their content, reports Variety.

SNL's October 2018 sketch titled The Pumpkin Patch was a copy of their previously released Not Trying to F**k This Pumpkin, added the report.

Another SNL video Pound Puppy is being termed a copy of their Pet Blinders.

Hoffman spoke to the publication stating the feeling equals getting robbed suddenly. The fact that the SNL sketch is already online makes Hoffman even more hopeless. "This isn’t the kind of thing where you can just get it back or call your insurance company to have it replaced, so at this point we’re just speaking out about it," Variety quoted him as saying.

While NBC spokespersons have declined comment, the publication quotes a source as saying that the sketches in question — The Pumpkin Patch and Pound Puppy — were written by different comedians but failed to name any.

Ruggia and Hoffman's attorney have noted how both Not Trying to Fuck This Pumpkin and The Pumpkin Patch begin with pumpkin owners and businessmen as protagonists. Details of the narrative flow are then cited with marked similarities.

Ruggia and Hoffman uploaded their video on YouTube in October 2014, four years prior to SNL's sketch.

