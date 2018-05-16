Satish Kaushik’s mobile theatre venture to show films to rural audiences for prices as low as Rs 35

Filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik’s innovative venture, which turns refurbished trucks fitted into mobile theatres, was launched by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently. The initiative called The Mobile Digital Movie Theatre (MDMT), will bring films to smaller towns and villages and tickets will be priced as low as Rs 35 to Rs. 75.

Mid-day reports that ten theatre units are set to hit the road in a couple of months and each will be named after a famous Bollywood film such as Mr India, Baahubali, Shehanshah and Don. Each of the mobile theatres comprises of a 22-foot screen with 5.1 Dolby surround sound. They are all air-conditioned, fire-proof and weather-proof. It is designed to seat 150 to 200 people and will have only one pricing for tickets to enable affordable and accessible cinema.

The project is the brainchild of Sushil Chaudhary, who founded Picture Time. "Though the government is not funding the initiative, it is supporting us by ensuring that we can seamlessly procure permissions, including for the use of land and deployment of fire and police officials. In fact, we are giving preferred ad space to them so that they can connect with the citizens," Kaushik said of his venture.

“This is a revolutionary concept and can fulfil the aspirations of people in small towns. There is a dearth of movie theatres in the country as compared to USA and China. According to an estimate, there are around 2,200 multiplexes in India for a population of around 1.3 billion people, which is far below the density in developed countries. The target group of this theatre is people who live in places were cinemas fail to reach,” Kaushik told Times of India.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 18:25 PM