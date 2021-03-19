Satish Kaushik tests positive for coronavirus, self-quarantines at his residence

Satish Kaushik shared the news in a post on Twitter and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 64-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Attention please! I have been tested COVID positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks," Kaushik wrote.

Several collegaues of Kaushik from the industry, including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kushan Nandy, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Anup Soni, wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, asked Kaushik to look after his health.

"Dearest @satishkaushik2! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always," Kher wrote.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose by 2,377, the highest single-day addition since October last year, to touch 3,49,958, a civic official said.

The toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day.