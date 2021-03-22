Satish Kaushik admitted to Mumbai hospital days after testing positive for coronavirus
Satish Kaushik was quarantined at home for two days, but shifted to a Mumbai hospital for 'better medical care', his spokesperson confirmed
Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, days after he tested positive for coronavirus .
On March 17, Kaushik tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and was quarantined at home.
The 64-year-old actor, however, was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better medical care.
According to a statement released by Kaushik's spokesperson on Monday, the actor is currently "recovering well".
"He was planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19 . However, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. Satish ji quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care," the statement read.
"He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery," the spokesperson added.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675. The death toll mounted to 11,586.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised in Delhi after testing positive for coronavirus, actor reveals in an Instagram video
Ashish Vidyarthi said he is asymptomatic but urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Sharmila Tagore received the first round of the coronavirus vaccine in Gurugram’s Artemis Hospital on 20 March.
Ashish Vidyarthi recovers from COVID-19; ‘I am so relieved’, says actor in social media post
Ashish Vidyarthi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus on 11 March.