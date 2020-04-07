You are here:

Sasi Kalinga, veteran Malayalam actor known for Lijo Jose Pellissery's Amen, passes away aged 59 after liver ailments

Prominent Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga passed away in Kozhikode on Tuesday morning. He was 59.

The actor was suffering from liver ailments and was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for quite some time, reported Manorama Online.

Before venturing into movies, Sasi Kalinga acted in plays for about 25 years. His debut movie in the Malayalam industry was 2009’s Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. He also acted in hit movies like Pranchiyettan and the Saint, Indian Rupe, Adaminte Makan Abu, and Amen.

Sasi Kalinga was last seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama Kuttymama, which released in 2019. He has acted in about 500 plays and 100 Malayalam movies.

Although popular by his stage name Sasi Kalinga, his original name was V Chandrakumar. He was born to Chandrasekharan Nair and Sukumari in Kunnamngalam, Kozhikode. Kalinga was married to Prabhavati.

Several celebrities of the Malayalam film industry and fans took to social media to pay tribute to the veteran actor after the news of his death. One of them was director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Sasi Kalinga acted in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2013 romantic comedy musical satire film Amen that starred Fahadh Faasil. Kalinga played Chachappan in the critically-acclaimed movie. Lijo took to his personal Facebook account to remember the actor.

He shared a picture of Kalinga and captioned it as “Amen”.

Chemban Vinod Jose, a Malayalam actor, producer and screenwriter, also posted a picture of Sasi and wrote “RIP” on Facebook.

Here are some other posts mourning the loss of Sasi Kalinga on social media



