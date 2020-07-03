Saroj Khan, veteran choreographer, passes away aged 71 after cardiac arrest
Saroj Khan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. She tested negative for coronavirus.
Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.
The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time.
She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.
"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told Press Trust of India.
n a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs.
The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Tezaab and 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met in 2007.
She last choreographed for 'Tabaah Ho Gaye,' featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kim Kardashian West to host criminal justice podcast on Spotify; show will highlight Lori Rothschild Ansaldi's work
Kim Kardashian West became interested in criminal justice reform after helping to win the release two women from prison
Jim Carrey, co-author Dana Vachon on their book Memories and Misconception, and writing a fictional Hollywood tale
Jim Carrey talks about choosing to co-write a fictional tale rather than a memoir, although the protagonist of his book is a "representation" of him.
Richa Chadha recalls Ali Fazal napped after proposing to her for marriage: It may have stressed him out
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus lockdown, recently featured on the cover of a prominent magazine.