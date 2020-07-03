Saroj Khan, veteran choreographer, passes away aged 71 after cardiac arrest

Saroj Khan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. She tested negative for coronavirus.

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time.

She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told Press Trust of India.

n a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Tezaab and 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for 'Tabaah Ho Gaye,' featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.