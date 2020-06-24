You are here:

Saroj Khan reportedly admitted to Mumbai hospital after breathing problems, tests negative for coronavirus

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathing problems.

According to a source close to her family, the 71-year old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday, 20 June.

Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.

"She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the source told Press Trust of India.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Tezaab and 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for 'Tabaah Ho Gaye,' featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 08:36:46 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.