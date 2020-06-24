Saroj Khan recovering in hospital, tested negative for COVID-19; Kunal Kohli confirms with choreographer's son

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli shared an update on veteran choreographer Saroj Khan's health after she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for breathing problems. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote that he had spoken with Khan's son who said she was recovering.

Here is his tweet

Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon 🙏 ❤️ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 24, 2020

Press Trust of India had earlier reported that the 71-year old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday, 20 June.

Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.

"She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn't have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two," the source told Press Trust of India.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Tezaab and 'Ye Ishq Haaye' from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for 'Tabaah Ho Gaye,' featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 16:14:00 IST

