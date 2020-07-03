Saroj Khan passes away: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit mourn choreographer's demise
From Madhuri Dixit-Nene to Amitabh Bachchan, celebs took to social media to mourns Saroj Khan's demise
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, 3 July, after a cardiac arrest, as per an ANI report. Known for her famous dance routines in memorable films like Beta ('Dhak Dhak Karne Laga') and Tezaab ('Ek Do Teen'), Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties.
Condolences poured in through social media. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Hema Malini, Kiara Advani, Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, Nimrat Kaur, Shekhar Kapur, Amrita Rao, Raj Babbar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aahana Kumra, directors Aanand L Rai, producer Boney Kapoor have mourned the late choreographer's demise.
Here are the reactions:
My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2020
I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020
Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan.
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 3, 2020
Saroj KhanJi was a true legend and I consider myself blessed to work with her for the song “Vennila Vennila ...” from the Movie ‘Iruvar’ pic.twitter.com/EIUg7vvvCj
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 3, 2020
I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones . RIP #Sarojkhan ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CLr6musCrO
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 3, 2020
Ace choreographer & unique personality Saroj Khan is no more. A personal loss to all artistes who have worked with her & to the entire film industry. I have myself danced to her vibrant choreography in many films like Mrig Trishna which is an all time favourite with me
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 3, 2020
#SarojKhan ji was a Legend - somebody who gave a separate identity to the art of film Choreography. Can recall her from days when we both started work. Was always proud of her ability to weave magic into performances. Her demise is like the end of an era. Deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/6KLLEzgmQB
— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) July 3, 2020
RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . pic.twitter.com/2whxDwnIid
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 3, 2020
Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered ❤️
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 3, 2020
Saroj ji was an institution in herself. She has inspired so many choreographers, dancers, actors and directors to reach excellence in their work with her own gift of genius. Her art and legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans 🙏
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A LEGEND has left us😔 Can’t forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph ‘Kitaabe’ ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn’t believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came ‘Churake dil’, which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me ‘how’ to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chali💔 May you rest in peace, Masterji 🙏 Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss❤️ #rip #guru #legend #sarojkhan #memories
This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/bTh1PkuN4X
— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 3, 2020
A rare artist & an exceptional Guru, #SarojKhan ji has played crucial roles in many superstars journeys, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni from TWM, Ghani Bawari from TWMR & very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika, Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution🙏 pic.twitter.com/kI8iXCpp5A
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 3, 2020
Will miss you Saroj ji ❣ pic.twitter.com/TUguW8YbrD
— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 3, 2020
Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of our finest choreographers. Tremendous grace and a mobile face with quicksilver expressions were her hallmark .I worked with her very early in my career and she was immeasurably parient and kind. RIP #Saroj Khan pic.twitter.com/ftRsuRE1Aj
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 3, 2020
Saddened to hear about legendary #SarojKhan Such a vision she was while dancing with unparalleled technical skills. Each of her songs is a masterpiece. Keep them all gyrating Master ji 💃💃💃 #RestInPeace 🙏🏼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DGAZjoRj5G
— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 3, 2020
Heart broken ... Rest In Peace #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/PYkG5Tjpp6
— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) July 3, 2020
Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed. pic.twitter.com/iKFyHnXtK5
— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 3, 2020
Really heartbreaking news .. Saroj khan ji has given us so many gems which will be remembered forever .. May her soul rest in peace 🙏 #SarojKhan
— Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) July 3, 2020
2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family ❤️
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020
RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan
— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020
RIP ... #SarojKhan ma’am ... you paved the way and we’re a force to reckon with ... our industry lost another legend today... my condolences to the family 🙏
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 3, 2020
#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv
— Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020
One more legend lost. Goodbye #SarojKhan ji. 🙏🏽 The magic you created on screen, the stars your choreography brightened, they'll all carry your name forever.
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 3, 2020
Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020
Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020
You leave behind a legacy Saroj ji....may you #RestInPeace 🙏 #RIPSarojKhan pic.twitter.com/6zZLzOwUHD — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 3, 2020
OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020
One of the toughest things about dance choreography is how to find new steps / expressions matching the words of the song and flow seamlessly from line to line. #SarojKhan was an ace at that. This mujra one of my favourite pieces of choreography.https://t.co/voVBKvfFAM — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 3, 2020
Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan
— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020
Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020
Rest in peace Saroj ji 🙏🙏
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏 And the show moves on .. in remembrance of those that have left us during this time of the times .. day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity .. I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief ..
View this post on Instagram
Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP 💔 #SarojKhan
She defined a generation of heroines. Certainly #MrIndia would not have been same film without #SarojKhan. You had to see her dance as she rehearsed with SriDevi. She was messmerizing.
And what energy! You could shoot all night, yet she smiled and danced constantly fresh. 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 3, 2020
#Legend
Master ji to us... 💔 RIP#SarojKhan
Thank you for the memories, your teachings and your legacy ♥️🙏🏻
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 3, 2020
Rest in peace #SarojKhan ji Dola Re Dola, Yeh Ishq Haye, Tabaah Ho Gaye, innumerable iconic hits..
Every time I got to know you would be choreographing the song I stepped up an extra notch. You brought nuances, expressions, grace on screen with your heroines. The end of an era. pic.twitter.com/wn6H5aXWw8
— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) July 3, 2020
A true Legend. Thankyou for all the iconic dances and expressions. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. We will miss Saroj Khan Ji 🙏🏼
— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 3, 2020
#SarojKhan – an inspiration for all Actors and choreographers .She would put great emphasis on expressions than just movements. Cherish the work we did together for the songs of my films.
Condolences to the Family. #RIPSarojKhan #TrueLegend #Guru pic.twitter.com/cryiZy6VIH
— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 3, 2020
This is the end of an era. RIP Saroj ji. 🙏🙏🙏We will miss you. #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/C2uDMGbd23
— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) July 3, 2020
An iconic choreographer, who will always be remembered for her timeless dance moves and grace. Rest in peace #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/ba24t0bbsu
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 3, 2020
My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" 💗
I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!!
As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever 🙏
May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan 🙏
— AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) July 3, 2020
