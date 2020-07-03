Entertainment

Saroj Khan passes away: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit mourn choreographer's demise

From Madhuri Dixit-Nene to Amitabh Bachchan, celebs took to social media to mourns Saroj Khan's demise

FP Staff July 03, 2020 16:34:17 IST
Saroj Khan passes away: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit mourn choreographer's demise

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, 3 July, after a cardiac arrest, as per an ANI report. Known for her famous dance routines in memorable films like Beta ('Dhak Dhak Karne Laga') and Tezaab ('Ek Do Teen'), Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Condolences poured in through social media. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Hema Malini, Kiara Advani, Jackie Shroff, John Abraham, Nimrat Kaur, Shekhar Kapur, Amrita Rao, Raj Babbar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aahana Kumra, directors Aanand L Rai, producer Boney Kapoor have mourned the late choreographer's demise.

Here are the reactions:

View this post on Instagram

Saroj ji .. you gave us and the industry , rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance .. .. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment .. she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !! coming from her was the ultimate .. .. a legacy has passed away .. 🙏 And the show moves on .. in remembrance of those that have left us during this time of the times .. day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity .. I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Updated Date: July 03, 2020 16:34:17 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Akshay Kumar is glad Laxmmi Bomb is getting a digital release on Disney+Hotstar, but says he's 'sad for theatres'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar is glad Laxmmi Bomb is getting a digital release on Disney+Hotstar, but says he's 'sad for theatres'

Disney+Hotstar on 29 June announced its slate of seven films, which will have a direct-to-digital release this year, including Laxmmi Bomb.

Saroj Khan, veteran choreographer, passes away aged 71 after cardiac arrest
Entertainment

Saroj Khan, veteran choreographer, passes away aged 71 after cardiac arrest

Saroj Khan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. She tested negative for coronavirus.

Vaani Kapoor cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani's production Bellbottom
Entertainment

Vaani Kapoor cast opposite Akshay Kumar in Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani's production Bellbottom

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said that Vaani Kapoor has a 'meaty' role to perform in the upcoming film Bellbottom.