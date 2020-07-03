Saroj Khan passes away at 72: Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Shabana Azmi, mourn choreographer's demise

Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, 3 July, after a cardiac arrest, as per an ANI report. Known for her famous dance routines in memorable films like Beta ('Dhak Dhak Karne Laga') and Tezaab ('Ek Do Teen'), Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Condolences poured in through social media. Actors like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aahana Kumra were the first to mourn the late choreographer's demise.

Here are the reactions:

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

A rare artist & an exceptional Guru, #SarojKhan ji has played crucial roles in many superstars journeys, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni from TWM, Ghani Bawari from TWMR & very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika, Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution🙏 pic.twitter.com/kI8iXCpp5A — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 3, 2020

Will miss you Saroj ji ❣ pic.twitter.com/TUguW8YbrD — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) July 3, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of our finest choreographers. Tremendous grace and a mobile face with quicksilver expressions were her hallmark .I worked with her very early in my career and she was immeasurably parient and kind. RIP #Saroj Khan pic.twitter.com/ftRsuRE1Aj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 3, 2020

Saddened to hear about legendary #SarojKhan Such a vision she was while dancing with unparalleled technical skills. Each of her songs is a masterpiece. Keep them all gyrating Master ji 💃💃💃 #RestInPeace 🙏🏼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DGAZjoRj5G — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 3, 2020

Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed. pic.twitter.com/iKFyHnXtK5 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 3, 2020

Really heartbreaking news .. Saroj khan ji has given us so many gems which will be remembered forever .. May her soul rest in peace 🙏 #SarojKhan — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) July 3, 2020

2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family ❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020

RIP ... #SarojKhan ma’am ... you paved the way and we’re a force to reckon with ... our industry lost another legend today... my condolences to the family 🙏 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 3, 2020

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

One more legend lost. Goodbye #SarojKhan ji. 🙏🏽 The magic you created on screen, the stars your choreography brightened, they'll all carry your name forever. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020

One of the toughest things about dance choreography is how to find new steps / expressions matching the words of the song and flow seamlessly from line to line. #SarojKhan was an ace at that. This mujra one of my favourite pieces of choreography.https://t.co/voVBKvfFAM — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 3, 2020

Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020