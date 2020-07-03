Entertainment

Saroj Khan passes away at 72: Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Shabana Azmi, mourn choreographer's demise

Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties

FP Staff July 03, 2020 09:48:58 IST
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, 3 July, after a cardiac arrest, as per an ANI report. Known for her famous dance routines in memorable films like Beta ('Dhak Dhak Karne Laga') and Tezaab ('Ek Do Teen'), Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Condolences poured in through social media. Actors like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aahana Kumra were the first to mourn the late choreographer's demise.

Here are the reactions:

Updated Date: July 03, 2020 09:48:58 IST

