Saroj Khan passes away at 72: From Ek Do Teen to Tabaah Ho Gaye, a look at her most memorable works

On Saroj Khan's demise, here's a throwback to her most iconic work onscreen, many of which featured her favourite muse, Madhuri Dixit

Saroj Khan's demise brings an end to an era in the Hindi film industry. The late choreographer changed the canvas of Bollywood dance numbers with her unique moves and memorable hook steps.

An intrinsic part of '90s Bollywood, her work speaks volumes on the industry's iconic numbers being recreated all over the world to date.

Here are some of her most memorable dance numbers:



'Hawa Hawai'

Khan directed Sridevi's quirky-yet-sexy moves in this Mr India number. Exemplary in many ways, one of the factors that the film is still known for, is this song.

'Dole Re Dola'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas was grandeur personified on a 70mm screen. One of the critical points in the film is when Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit) — Devdas' (Shah Rukh Khan) two lovers — meet for the first time. Khan simply turned this moment to magic with her work in 'Dola Re Dola'.

'Ek Do Teen'

Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' dance number, from the 1988 film Tezaab, can easily be considered one of the high-points in choreographic history in Bollywood. The song, and thereby Khan's deft work, won both the actress and the late choreographer many-an accolade.

'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga'

Beta's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' brought before audiences the sensuous chemistry between Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The 1992 film also sealed the deal for Khan, as it officially placed her right at the top of most-coveted choreographers in an industry that was always celebrating various dance forms through their films.

'Tamma Tamma Loge'

Sanjay Dutt's Thanedaar saw the actor actually break out of his steely exterior and shake a leg with Dixit to 'Tamma Tamma Loge', courtesy Khan's efforts.

'Yeh Ishq Haaye'

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a dream in Khan's choreography in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met when she danced to her heart's content. 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' was a happy number that spoke of free spirits soaring while in love. Khan bagged the National Award for her work in this song.

'Nimbooda Nimbooda'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Nimbooda Nimbooda' number in Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a turning point in the film as Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) gets infatuated by Bachchan's Nandini. Khan's choreography fit Bachchan perfectly as she gracefully wooed many hearts.

'Radha Kaise Na Jale'

Undoubtedly one of her best works, Khan brought in rustic charm and innocence to Aamir Khan's Lagaan number 'Radha Kaise Na Jale.' Gracy Singh and Aamir danced back and forth to a mischievous courtship song about Lord Krishna and his favourite muse Radha.

'Barso Re'

Khan created magic with Aishwarya in 'Barso Re', which was one of the most memorable songs in Mani Ratnam's Guru. The performance won Khan Filmfare Award.

'Tabaah Ho Gaye'

'Tabaah ho Gaye', Madhuri Dixit's ethereal number in Kalank, was Khan's last work on screen.