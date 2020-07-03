Saroj Khan passes away at 72: Akshay Kumar, Remo D'Souza, Nimrat Kaur mourn choreographer's demise

Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after a cardiac arrest, as per an ANI report. Known for her famous dance routines in memorable films like Beta ('Dhak Dhak Karne Laga') and Tezaab ('Ek Do Teen'), Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Condolences poured in through social media. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aahana Kumra were the first to mourn the late choreographer's demise.

Here are the reactions:

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020

One of the toughest things about dance choreography is how to find new steps / expressions matching the words of the song and flow seamlessly from line to line. #SarojKhan was an ace at that. This mujra one of my favourite pieces of choreography.https://t.co/voVBKvfFAM — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 3, 2020

Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RipSarojKhan — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020