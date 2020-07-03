Entertainment

Saroj Khan passes away at 72: Akshay Kumar, Remo D'Souza, Nimrat Kaur mourn choreographer's demise

Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties

FP Staff July 03, 2020 08:32:15 IST
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after a cardiac arrest, as per an ANI report. Known for her famous dance routines in memorable films like Beta ('Dhak Dhak Karne Laga') and Tezaab ('Ek Do Teen'), Khan was reportedly admitted to the hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing difficulties.

Condolences poured in through social media. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Manoj Bajpayee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Aahana Kumra were the first to mourn the late choreographer's demise.

Here are the reactions:

