You are here:

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan releases recreated version of National Anthem to honour 72nd Independence Day

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have created a special sarod rendition of the National Anthem to honour India's 72nd Independence Day.

Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement, "I hope that every proud Indian connects to the ethos of our Independence Day. This is a tribute to our freedom fighters, soldiers and a celebration of the Independence of our great Nation."

The three-minute long track has been created in association with Airtel.

The 72-year-old musician, who has made India proud globally with his performances for decades, is the recipient of various prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award.

72 years, 1.3 billion people, 1 sound of the National Anthem! Celebrating what has united us through time – here's @AAKSarod, @AmaanAliBangash & @AyaanAliBangash recreating the magic. Released exclusively in collaboration with Airtel. #ConnectingTheNation#HappyIndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/aHXQ6E2AHQ — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 13, 2018

In the video, Amjad and his sons can be seen dressed in simple white kurtas and playing the National Anthem on their sarods. Additional sound effects have also been provided to amp up the spirit of the song.

The National Anthem was written and composed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 08:44 AM