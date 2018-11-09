Sarkar team to reportedly cut scenes from Vijay-starrer that show AIADMK in 'bad light'

Following objections to certain scenes in actor Vijay's Sarkar, the makers have reportedly agreed to remove or mute those scenes which allegedly portray the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in a bad light, an NDTV report said.

Ministers of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, CV Shanmugam and Kadambur C Raju, had recently accused the makers of the film of trying to malign the image of their party. A particular scene in which freebies from an unnamed political party are reportedly tossed into the fire was their main point of contention. Objections were also raised against the name of one of the antagonists in the movie who is called Komalavalli, which was Jayalalithaa's name before she entered cinema.

NDTV quoted Shanmugan as saying, "This amounts to indirectly inciting people, and comes under sedition." He also referred to the film's screening as a "terrorist activity". On 8 November, Raju who accused Vijay of being an "extremist" actor had also threatened to take action unless the scenes were removed.

The opposition DMK accused the government of trying to squash dissent. NDTV quoted party spokesperson A Saravanan as saying, "The ruling party and its ministers are indulging in intimidation. People are dying of dengue and the impact of demonetisation is felt even today, but the state government is trying to divert attention by picking on films."

Sun Pictures, the production house, has as yet made no formal announcement regarding the cuts.

Sarkar, despite being steeped in controversy, had a huge box office opening and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark two days after its release on 6 November.

