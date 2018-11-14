Sarkar stunt choreographers Ram-Lakshman on working with Vijay: 'His energy level is unmatchable'

Well-known stunt choreographer duo Ram-Lakshman, who have predominantly worked in Telugu industry in films such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam, DJ, Simhaa and Sarrainodu among others, forayed into Tamil filmdom with Vijay’s latest blockbuster Sarkar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The twin brothers, buoyed by the response to the film and for their work, confess that it’s been their long-time desire to work in Kollywood in this exclusive with Firstpost. They also opened up on the experience of working with Vijay and the lessons they took back home from the collaboration.

With over hundred films to their credit in Telugu industry and over two decades of experience, the brothers feel the opportunity to work in Sarkar couldn’t have come at a better time. “Our careers started as fighters in Tamil films. We must’ve done over dozen films as fighters. But after we became stunt masters, we got busy with Telugu films and didn’t realise how time went by. It’s been a long wait to work in Tamil industry and we believe it couldn’t have come at a better time. We are really thankful to Vijay sir, Murugadoss sir and the producers of Sarkar, Sun Pictures,” Ram said.

The action in Sarkar, which features Vijay as an NRI, has been received well, particularly the first stunt sequence. Ram and Lakshman are too humble to take credit for all the praise. “Murugadoss sir approached us after seeing our work in DJ. He convinced Vijay sir to have us on board, and we’d always be grateful to him for that gesture. If not for Murugadoss’s sir faith and the Vijay sir’s commitment, our action wouldn’t have made much of a difference. We are glad people have appreciated our work, but we can’t take credit for it,” said Lakshman, adding that they thoroughly enjoyed working on the project. “Action in Murugadoss sir’s films always stand out. Nobody can forget the coin fight sequence in Kaththi. It was so creatively done and at the same was quite crowd-pleasing. We did the same sequence for the Telugu remake. He takes special interest in stunts and that’s why we don’t find action in his films repetitive.”

Talking about the experience of working with Vijay, Lakshman can’t contain his excitement. He says he finds it very surprising that a star of his stature can be so friendly and unassuming. “When we were signed, we went back and saw action in Vijay sir’s recent films to understand his style and body language. He’s one of the most committed actors you’ll find today. When he’s on sets, he’s silently observing everything around him. He hardly talks and underneath that silence he hides a lot of energy. When he’s performing, his energy level is unmatchable,” he said, and added that they didn’t expect Vijay to open up to them. “From what we’ve observed, he’s usually silent on sets. When he’s not shooting, he is all by himself. I think he really liked working with us because he opened up so much which we were told doesn’t always happen.”

Ram-Lakshman said they would love to work with Vijay again. They are also keen to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth. “We had worked as fighters in his films. We started our careers as fighters with his film Uzhaippali, but we’d love to choreograph action for him.”

With nearly dozen Telugu projects in their kitty including films with Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi, the brothers are in no mood to slow down. “We are in our fifties. We are still fit because we look after ourselves. We wake up at 3.30 every morning and mediate, do yoga and surya namaskars. We don’t drink or smoke and don’t eat anything after 6 PM. If we don’t respect our body, then it’s tough to survive in this industry.”

