Sarkar row: Vijay fans arrested for threatening, hurling abuses at AIADMK government in viral video

Police have arrested two fans of Vijay, who were seen threatening members of Tamil Nadu ruling party AIADMK after it objected to certain scenes in Vijay-starrer Sarkar.

In a video that has gone viral, two fans of Vijay, identified as Lingadurai and Sanjay from Chennai, were seen brandishing a machete and hurling abuses at AIDMK. This was followed by a complaint that was filed by on 9 November with the Chennai Central Crime Branch - Cyber Crime Department.

Sanjay, along with a friend of the duo, Anishek, who had helped them shoot the video, were arrested on Thursday. As per The News Minute, the machete in the video and the cellphone used to shoot it have also been confiscated by the police. Lingadurai is currently on the run and police are on a lookout for him.

The political drama Sarkar released on 7 November and despite commercial success, received flak from AIADMK. A day after the release of the film, Information and Publicity Minister of Tamil Nadu had warned action against the screening of Sarkar, claiming that the film criticised the government’s freebie scheme implemented by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Director AR Murgadoss later agreed to delete the scenes deemed objectionable by the ruling party.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 12:55 PM