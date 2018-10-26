You are here:

Sarkar producer Sun Pictures issued notice by Madras HC over copyright infringement allegations

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday, 25 October, issued notice to Sun Pictures, producer of Vijay-starrer Sarkar, on a petition filed by a writer alleging copyright infringement.

Writer and assistant director Varun Rajendran had claimed ownership of the film's story. He had said that Sarkar's story was a replica of his work titled Sengol, which he had registered with the writer's union in 2007.

Disposing of a petition from Rajendran to restrain its release, Justice M Sundar issued notice to the Kalanidhi Maran-owned production house and posted the matter for further hearing on 30 October.

The producers of movie have now decided to release it on 6 November.

The petitioner's counsel had made a mention before Justice M Sundar and requested the court to hear his plea on an urgent basis.

On Wednesday, the court was informed that a caveat had been filed by the producers barring it from hearing the case without putting the producers on notice.

Armed with the report of the association, Rajendran had moved the court, seeking action on copyright infringement and Rs 30 lakh as compensation for the alleged violation.

The movie is directed by A R Murugadoss and the music scored by A R Rahman.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 15:17 PM