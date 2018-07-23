Sarkar, NGK, LKG, Indian 2, Maanaadu: Kollywood cashes in on renewed interest in political films

Ever since the demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalitha in December 2016, there has been a renewed interest in politics among Tamil Nadu youngsters. While meme-makers and keyboard warriors jumped on the opportunity of the farcical goings-on, the turbulent phase in the state followed by the whirlwind of changes quietly green-lit a bevy of political films. These materialised towards the end of last year and commenced shooting one by one from the first quarter of 2018. The surprise political foray of Tamil cinema's most revered stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan into Tamil Nadu politics made heads turn in the industry.

As a result, Kollywood smartly capitalised on the widely shared enthusiasm for politics and announced a spree of interesting movies starring A-list stars. Now, the most-anticipated under-production Tamil films, which belong in the political space include Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, Suriya's NGK, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Simbu's Maanaadu, and RJ Balaji's LKG. Other political films like Saravana Rajan's RK Nagar and 'Attakathi' Dinesh's Annanukku Jai are also under various stages of post-production, waiting to hit screens soon.

Right now, the most eagerly awaited political film is AR Murugadoss-directed Sarkar, which stars Vijay in the lead role. The project, which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, marks the third consecutive collaboration of Murugadoss and Vijay. Tipped to be a film with strong political overtones, Sarkar is gearing up for Diwali 2018 release. The makers are currently busy shooting the film in Chennai and will head to the USA for a week-long schedule in August.

Sarkar has popular politician Pala Karuppaiah and Radha Ravi in prominent roles. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie. "Since Vijay's Mersal ran into trouble because of the film's anti-GST and anti-Digital India dialogues, Murugadoss is meticulously working out every scene in Sarkar, whose stakes are very high now," informs a source from the team.

Suriya's NGK is said to be a film with a revolution backdrop. Rumours are rife that Suriya would be seen playing the role of a revolutionary leader in the movie, which is being directed by Selvaraghavan. Produced by Prabhu SR under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, NGK is on the verge of completion and has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Suriya has just returned from his London schedule of Suriya 37 to complete his portions in NGK.

A surprise announcement arrived two weeks ago when Simbu and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu announced a new collaboration through Maanaadu. About helming Simbu, Prabhu had told FirstPost, "At first, we had planned to do a film on my version of Billa but recently met STR and narrated him the outline of another fresh script which he really liked. My film with STR has nothing to do with Billa; it’s going to be a fresh content and something different from my previous films."

Political mass entertainer LKG, which marks RJ Balaji's debut as lead hero, is also one of the most awaited films of the year. Balaji had told FirstPost, "While LKG will be a thoroughly entertaining mass film, it will also provide an opportunity for our youth force to witness the behind-the-scenes framework of politics." Priya Anand is playing an essential role in LKG, which also marks the acting debut of firebrand ADMK politician Nanjil Sampath, who will be seen playing the role of Balaji's father. Produced by Vels Film International, LKG is being directed by debutant filmmaker KR Prabhu, an erstwhile associate of Prabhu Deva.

Venkat Prabhu's forthcoming production RK Nagar and national award-winning director Vetrimaaran's upcoming production Annanukku Jai have been waiting to hit screens already.

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is still in the pre-production stage and would easily top the list of much-awaited political movies in Tamil cinema right now. Haasan has recently confirmed that he will start shooting for Indian 2 after completing the Bigg Boss assignments before the end of September. Produced by Lyca, Indian 2 will reportedly have Nayanthara as the lead heroine. Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose the music for the project.

