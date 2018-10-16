You are here:

Sarkar: Hindi dubbing rights of Vijay, AR Murugadoss' upcoming film sold for record amount of Rs 24 cr

The Hindi dubbing rights to Vijay's upcoming film, Sarkar, have fetched a record amount that is second only to the Baahubali franchise for a South Indian film.

Telugu360 reports that Vijay's film has earned Rs 24 crores for its Hindi dubbing.

After churning out hits like Thuppakki and Kaththi, it marks the third collaboration between actor Vijay and director AR Murugadoss. Double Oscar winner AR Rahman has scored the music for the film.

(Also read — Sarkar music review: AR Rahman delivers an adequately enjoyable album in his fourth collaboration with Vijay)

Also starring Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radharavi and Pala Karuppaiah in important roles, Sarkar will see Girish Gangadharan's camera work, best known for his work on Angamaly Diaries.

The first look of the movie, produced by Kalanidhi Maran's Sun Pictures, was released in June. It led to a controversy as it showed Vijay smoking a cigarette with PMK leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss and anti-tobacco groups criticising the actor, saying the poster promoted smoking, forcing the producers to withdraw it.

Vijay's last movie, Mersal, had kicked up a row over its dialogue with political overtones like those on the Goods and Services Tax.

Sarkar is slated to hit screens on 6 November worldwide.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 17:09 PM