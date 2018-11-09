Sarkar movie controversy: Madras High Court restrains police from arresting director AR Murugadoss till 27 November

The Madras High Court restrained the police from arresting AR Murugadoss till 27 November after the director filed a plea seeking anticipatory bail, according to Hindustan Times. Murugadoss' film Sarkar, which stars actor Vijay in the lead role, is embroiled in a raging controversy over its reported references to the AIADMK and late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

After the party members staged protests in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the makers gave in to the political pressure and removed all controversial references from the film.

#HTNewsAlert | #Sarkar film row: Madras High Court restrains police from arresting director Murugadoss till November 27 Read full story here: https://t.co/cxE8A42Nzk pic.twitter.com/y1xVTNhkF1 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 9, 2018

In the petition filed, Murugadoss stated that despite the backlash the film has been receiving from members of the AIADMK, his intention was never to hurt anyone. The petition was heard by the court this afternoon (9 November), according to News18.

#BREAKING -- Madras High Court begins hearing in the anticipatory bail plea of director @ARMurugadoss. In his petition, Murugadoss states that he did not make the movie with an intention to hurt anyone. | #SarkarVsTNSarkar pic.twitter.com/a0S5xNzX0d — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 9, 2018

The director moved the Madras High Court a day after a group of policemen were seen at his Chennai residence. The police later clarified that the cops had not gone to Murugadoss' residence to arrest him as no FIR has been registered against the director.

