Sarkar controversy: FIR filed against director AR Murugadoss by Chennai Police for instigating violence

AR Murugadoss, director of Sarkar, featuring actor Vijay, has been booked by the Chennai Police under three IPC sections. According to The News Minute, an FIR was filed by a man named Devarajan on 8 November, who claimed that certain dialogues in the film instigated violence and promoted enmity.

The New Indian Express writes that the FIR was registered under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (1) (b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and 505 (1) (c) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both).

It was previously reported that Murugadoss was slammed by the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly depicting the free schemes provided by the ruling parties in poor light in Sarkar. The party even demanded an unconditional apology, but certain reports state that the director has refused to apologise to the government.

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 12:51 PM