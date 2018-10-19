Sarkar: AR Murgadoss reveals Vijay's character in Diwali release based on Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Even as Sarkar inches closer towards its Diwali release date, AR Murgadoss reveals that Vijay's character in the film is inspired by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

In an interview with India Today, Murgadoss disclosed that even Vijay's name in the film is Sundar. He said, as per The News Minute, that a lot of research was conducted on Pichai's life.

Murgadoss also elaborated on the core of Sarkar. He said, "Sarkar is about how a hi-tech CEO from the US comes to Tamil Nadu to cleanse the system. The moral of Sarkar is that each citizen should analyse himself or herself before blaming politicians", adding that Vijay's part would have negative shades as well.

While it was earlier speculated Vijay would be playing the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the actor dismissed all such rumours during the audio launch of Sarkar. Meanwhile, the teaser of the project is scheduled to release on 19 October.

After churning out hits like Thuppakki and Kaththi, it marks the third collaboration between Vijay and Murugadoss. Double Oscar winner AR Rahman has scored the music of the film.

Financed by Sun Pictures, Sarkar features Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Pala Karupaiah in key roles. Sarkar is slated to hit screens on 6 November worldwide.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 10:46 AM