Sarkar actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her character in AR Murugadoss film, political plans

2017 was a good year for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with notable performances in films such as Vikram Vedha, Nibunan and Sathya. In Sathya, the Tamil remake of the Telugu thriller Kshanam, she played a negative character and her performance impressed audiences and critics alike. With four releases this year, including two big ticket projects such as Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar, Varalaxmi is being praised for her unique choice of roles. In AR Murugadoss-directed Sarkar, she plays a politician. The actress reveals in an interaction that she has plans to enter politics, full-time in the next five to 10 years.

Varalaxmi believes as an actor, she’s open to all kinds of roles. “Lately, I’ve been asked why I’m more interested in negative roles. Honestly, I don’t go searching for them. However, as an actor, I like to take up different roles. Irrespective of whether I play a positive or negative character, I look for strong roles and both Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar offered me exactly that,” she says.

“In Sandakozhi 2, audiences saw me in a negative role. In Sarkar, I play a character that is completely in contrast to that of Sandakozhi 2. I don’t like to repeat roles and these two films gave me the opportunity to attempt opposing roles. I accepted Sarkar because Murugadoss sir is known for writing strong female characters in his films. When he pitched my character, I was convinced I won’t get such a role again. Sarkar has a very interesting premise. It explores the nexus between politicians and the corporate world. It also talks about the importance of voting and how even a single vote can make a lot of difference. It makes audiences realise that voting gives us the power to choose our government.”

Varalaxmi goes on to reveal that, just like her father Sarathkumar, she also has plans to enter politics. “I’m very serious about entering politics. I have a voice and I’m not afraid to use it. I haven’t decided on the part yet, but I will definitely take the political plunge in the next five to 10 years.” Asked if she sees herself as a successor to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, she says: “There’s nothing wrong to be like her. She was a fantastic woman and it’s no joke to run a state. I had the privilege of meeting her three times and she always had nice things to say about my work. I definitely see her as my inspiration.”

She also feels anyone can enter politics. “Everybody keeps saying politics is a dirty game, but someone has to come and wipe it clean. After Amma (Jayalalithaa) left, there is a vacuum and a lot of people are keen to fill it. I don’t see anything wrong in that because at the end of the day people will decide who they want to vote for. Everybody should come forward to join politics and I appeal to our generation to play a proactive role in the development of our country.”

Last month, Varalaxmi made her television debut via a show titled Unnai Arindhaal. Talking about her decision to turn TV host, she said: “I voice my opinion about a lot of things on social media and this show is an extension of that. We are taking up issues that we all can change together. If we can influence even five people to change for a good cause, we make a lot of difference. Instead of asking others what they have done, it should be our responsibility to contribute to change.”

With around half a dozen Tamil projects in her kitty, Varalaxmi is looking at a busy year ahead. She will share screen space with her father for the first time in upcoming Tamil thriller Pamban, and she’s kicked about it.

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018 10:00 AM