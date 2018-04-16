Sarah Silverman's travelogue series I Love You, America renewed for second season; show will air in September

Comic and showrunner Sarah Silverman’s travelogue series I Love You, America has been renewed for a second season by Hulu, as reported by Variety.

The show, which had wrapped up after 10 hour-long episodes last October, will have a new season of 11 episodes that kick off on 6 September. The show featured Silverman’s exploration of diverse voices in America, examining the polarisation through a comic’s eye, featuring monologues and studio bits. The show sought to break out of the echo chambers of opinions that the populace is increasingly trapped in.

“I’d say that the show is less about the politics of each day and more of this moment in time. It’s political just by virtue of being made in this moment in history. There isn’t anything that’s not political that’s being made right now, whether they know it or not,” said Silverman, as reported by EW.

The show is produced by Funny or Die, with Sarah Silverman, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Amy Zvi, Gavin Purcell as executive producers.

I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview and each encounter. By the end of this, I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth,” said Silverman, known for her distinct views, as reported by Variety.

Hulu, which wrapped up the year on a high with the super successful The Handmaid’s Tale and the critically acclaimed The Looming Tower, will be unveiling I love You, America 2 as part of the presentation to advertisers for its upcoming programming lineup.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 16:53 PM