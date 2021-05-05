'She’s going to be an absolute revelation,' Blair Underwood said of Sarah Silverman's performance in Viral

Sarah Silverman has been signed up for the upcoming psychological thriller Viral. She will star opposite Blair Underwood who is also going to direct the movie. Viral is an indie film produced by York films.

The script has been penned by Joe McClean. The project was supposed to be shot in 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is all set to go on floors in New York this summer. McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, and Andreas Ignatiou have joined as executive producers of the film.

Viral is a story of a man named Andrew (Underwood) who is dealing with the sudden disappearance of his wife. He finds solace in his new girlfriend Emilia (Silverman) who is a self-help blogger and together they start a new journey to fight their demons and mental illness and find true happiness together.

Silverman is known for her terrific comic timing and this is the first time she is going to be a part of a thriller. Calling her a true artist, Underwood commented that “she’s a devastatingly raw and authentic dramatic actress. Wait until you see her in ‘Viral’. She’s going to be an absolute revelation!”

Silverman, who started her journey as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, has also earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for the film I Smile Back. She has completed the feature film Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson which will hit the theatres in 2022. Currently, she is hosting the popular The Sarah Silverman Podcast on iTunes and other platforms.