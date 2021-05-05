Sarah Silverman to feature opposite Blair Underwood in psychological thriller Viral
'She’s going to be an absolute revelation,' Blair Underwood said of Sarah Silverman's performance in Viral
Sarah Silverman has been signed up for the upcoming psychological thriller Viral. She will star opposite Blair Underwood who is also going to direct the movie. Viral is an indie film produced by York films.
The script has been penned by Joe McClean. The project was supposed to be shot in 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is all set to go on floors in New York this summer. McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, and Andreas Ignatiou have joined as executive producers of the film.
Viral is a story of a man named Andrew (Underwood) who is dealing with the sudden disappearance of his wife. He finds solace in his new girlfriend Emilia (Silverman) who is a self-help blogger and together they start a new journey to fight their demons and mental illness and find true happiness together.
Silverman is known for her terrific comic timing and this is the first time she is going to be a part of a thriller. Calling her a true artist, Underwood commented that “she’s a devastatingly raw and authentic dramatic actress. Wait until you see her in ‘Viral’. She’s going to be an absolute revelation!”
Silverman, who started her journey as a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, has also earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for the film I Smile Back. She has completed the feature film Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson which will hit the theatres in 2022. Currently, she is hosting the popular The Sarah Silverman Podcast on iTunes and other platforms.
also read
Kevin Spacey sexual abuse accuser cannot proceed anonymously in court, US judge rules
The judge said the accuser's privacy interest does not outweigh the presumption of open judicial proceedings and the prejudice to Spacey’s defense that would occur if he were to proceed anonymously.
South actor Pia Bajpiee's brother passes away hours after her social media post requesting for urgent ventilator bed in UP
Pia Bajpiee took to Twitter and posted an SOS call, writing that she urgently required a ventilator bed as her brother was "dying". She didn't specify if he had COVID-19.
Satyajit Ray's birth centenary celebrations stalled due to second wave of COVID-19
Satyajit Ray's son Sandip, along with other family members had planned year-long celebrations which have now been postponed.