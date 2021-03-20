Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen's thriller Run, directed by Searching helmer Aneesh Chaganty, to stream on Netflix India from 2 April

Run revolves around the character of a teenage daughter Chloe, played by Kiera Allen, who is homeschooled by her mother Diane (Sarah Paulson)

Sarah Paulson-starrer Run is finally releasing in the United Kingdom. The American thriller will release on 2 April on Netflix. The film also stars Kiera Allen.

Announcing the happy news on social media, director Aneesh Chaganty wrote, "We’re finally releasing RUN worldwide! On April 2nd, #RunMovie will be available on @netflix in India, Canada, Australia, the UK, and all of Latin America. Let’s go!"

The story revolves around the character of a teenage daughter Chloe, played by Kiera, who is homeschooled by her mother Diane (Sarah). The turning point comes when Chloe discovers that Diana is keeping a dark secret from her.

It also features Sara Sohn, Erik Athavale, Pat Healy, Sharon Bajer and BJ Harrison. Run was originally scheduled to release in theatres in May 2020 during the Mother’s Day Weekend. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic.

Aneesh has also co-written the film along with Sev Ohanian. With Run, the duo has teamed up for the second time after the mystery thriller Searching, which released in 2018. It starred John Cho and Debra Messing.