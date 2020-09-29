Sarada Nair, best known for playing a grandmother in Mohanlal's Kanmadam, dies aged 92
Sarada Nair had also essayed the role of a grandmother in the 1999 film Pattabhishekam.
Malayalam actress Sarada Nair, best known for her role of a grandmother in 1996 Mohanlal and Manju Warrier film Kanmadam's song 'Manjakkiliyude', passed away at her residence in Thathamangalam, Palakkad. She was 92.
According to a report in Matrubhumi, the actress whose full name is Peroor Mooppil Madhathil Sarada Nair was the wife of the late Kathakali dancer and master Kalamandalam Padmanabhan Nair.
The actress also essayed the role of a grandmother in the 1999 film Pattabhishekam. The film had Jayaram and Mohini in lead roles and was directed by Anil Babu, writes Times of India.
Mohanlal expressed his grief over the demise of the actor.
ശാരദ അമ്മയ്ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ pic.twitter.com/6kMernXTsl
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 29, 2020
Back in June, another actor who had played a pivotal role in Kanmadam passed away. Usha Rani, who had worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, died at her home in Chennai, reported Mid-Day.
She was reportedly suffering from a kidney-related ailment. Rani was married to late director N Sankaran Nair, who was thirty years older than her.
