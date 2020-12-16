Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator Aatish Kapadia says his show has been copied 'frame to frame' by a Pakistani sitcom

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had two seasons and featured an ensemble cast including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar.

It turns out that cult comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has allegedly been copied by a Pakistani show. Creator Aatish Kapadia, recently spoke about the plagiarism without naming the particular show.

Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of... Posted by Aatish Kapadia on Sunday, 13 December 2020

Stating that his morning began by a forwarded video link of the "unofficial remake" of their show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kapadia stated that the 'word to word' and 'frame to frame' copy had been put on a free video streaming platform and has actors who have performed his written words so badly that he cringed.

The writer added that getting inspired and creating a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is something that he understands.

He went on to refer to the inspiration that Khichdi provided to many makers as they came up with similar content to prove his point.

However, Kapadia added that the problem stems from the fact that most did not understand the logic behind creating "illogical people".

Similarly, the writer added, that the inspired versions of Sarabhai have got the basic concept of the show wrong by making it just about class conflict, which is just a single aspect of the show, written "using inversion as a tool.”

Kapadia exclaimed that the new show on the OTT is a blatant copy and is appalling. He urged his friends to not give the show 'views' if they came across it.

According to Kapadia, the "shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show, lock stock and barrel," makes him wait for poetic justice, if there is any.

Kapadia ended his note by saying that while imitation is indeed the best form of flattery, lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had two seasons and featured an ensemble cast including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar.