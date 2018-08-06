Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Rupali Ganguly injured in road rage incident; bikers smash car's window

Rupali Ganguly, who starred in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai among many other TV shows, was left injured in a road rage incident.

According to DNA, Ganguly's car accidentally brushed a passing bike. While she apologised, the duo still smashed her car's window pane and also hurled abuses at her.

Ganguly's 20-year-old caretaker and her 5-year-old son were also in the car at the time of the incident. She also shared that the two men were about to break the window where her son and caretaker were seated, but she immediately reversed her car and drove away.

Ganguly also shared her ordeal through a series of tweets, along with pictures of her damaged car on Twitter.

For the first time in my life I experienced #RoadRage!2 #Hooligans on a bike smashed my car window and kept hurling abuses at me in front of my 5yr old son!I dint note down the number or even take their pics-my only agenda was to get my petrified child n his caretaker to safety! pic.twitter.com/YJVZYhIDzy — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help...but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai@MumbaiPolicepic.twitter.com/G3A94OaDLM — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

Only one woman on a bike and two women in a rickshaw came later and offered to help us!!! #women!!! Where were the #men ???? @MumbaiPolice#thankyou for doing all that you guys do for this city which has the most #indifferent breed of people !!! pic.twitter.com/KEnVn6CRGH — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

But By 9.30pm the #versovapolice had nabbed the culprits👏🏻👏🏻! I don’t know how they did it but incredibly they had the #loosers in front of me to identify!!! #Kudos and #millionthanks@MumbaiPolice! This is the second time #versovapolice has been to my #rescue! — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

The police were able to track down the miscreants, whose pictures were also shared by Ganguly on Twitter.

These were the guys! The one on the left broke the glass with a punch ! Wish he would put his strength to better use than scaring women and children #RoadRage @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Kn6GeETjJh — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018

