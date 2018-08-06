You are here:

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Rupali Ganguly injured in road rage incident; bikers smash car's window

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 14:38:31 IST

Rupali Ganguly, who starred in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai among many other TV shows, was left injured in a road rage incident.

According to DNA, Ganguly's car accidentally brushed a passing bike. While she apologised, the duo still smashed her car's window pane and also hurled abuses at her.

Ganguly's 20-year-old caretaker and her 5-year-old son were also in the car at the time of the incident. She also shared that the two men were about to break the window where her son and caretaker were seated, but she immediately reversed her car and drove away.

Ganguly also shared her ordeal through a series of tweets, along with pictures of her damaged car on Twitter.

 

 

 

The police were able to track down the miscreants, whose pictures were also shared by Ganguly on Twitter.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 15:24 PM

