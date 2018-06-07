You are here:

Sara Bareilles, JJ Abrams team up for Little Voice; musical dramedy gets picked up by Apple

FP Staff

Jun,07 2018 15:45:36 IST

Apple is ordering a comedy-drama series from JJ Abrams that will feature original music by Sara Bareilles.

Taking its title from Bareilles' first album, Little Voice has been described by Apple as a romantic tale of searching for one's true voice as a young adult. The show received a 10-episode order, Deadline reports.

CORRECTS STREAMING SERVICE TO APPLE INSTEAD OF AMAZON - This combination photo shows filmmaker J.J. Abrams at HBO's Night of Too Many Stars in New York on Nov. 18, 2017, left, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles at Tribeca Talks with John Legend during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, 2018. Apple is ordering a comedy-drama series from Abrams that will feature original music by Bareilles. "Little Voice" is described by Apple as a romantic tale of searching for one's true voice as a young adult. The show received a 10-episode order, Amazon said Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Apple is ordering a comedy-drama series from JJ Abrams (L) that will feature original music by Sara Bareilles. Image via AP

The cast and the release date for the half-hour dramedy have not yet been announced.

Abrams, whose credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Lost, will serve as executive producer for Little Voice.

Abrams' Bad Robot will also produce Hulu's upcoming  Stephen King–inspired drama Castle Rock and the HBO show Demimonde.

Bareilles rose to fame in 2007 with her hit song 'Love Song' from her debut album Little Voice, which reached No 1 in 22 countries and earned her Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She landed a Tony Award bid last year for her music for Waitress.

Jessie Nelson, who collaborated with Bareilles on Waitress, will be the show runner and an executive producer for the Apple series.

Bareilles and Josh Groban will be host Sunday's Tony ceremony.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 15:56 PM

