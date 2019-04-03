You are here:

Sara Ali Khan's Vogue India cover; Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Apr 03, 2019 16:37:50 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Jonas Brothers tease new single 'Cool'


View this post on Instagram

drops Friday! Pre-save the song at JonasBrothers.com to hear it first

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

After their comeback single 'Sucker', the Jonas Brothers will release a new song titled 'Cool.' The video of 'Sucker' featured the band members alongside their signficant others.

Alia Bhatt's Grazia cover


Alia Bhatt is the cover girl of Grazia magazine's 11th anniversary cover. The actress, whose next release is the historical drama Kalank, can be seen wearing a metallic sculpted saree by Rimzim Dadu.

Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas'

Sanya Malhotra, who has in the past shared many videos of her dancing to popular songs, shared another on 2 April. The Dangal actress can be seen shaking a leg to rapper Naezy's song 'Aafat Wapas.'

Sara Ali Khan poses for Vogue India

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

  A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on


For the April issue of Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan featured as the cover girl. The actress will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya visit Tirupati

View this post on Instagram

#ChaySam offered special prayers for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Meanwhile their #Majili film is slated for a worldwide release on April 5th #MajiliOnApr5th #ChaySam . . .A film by @ShivaNirvana #Majili #MajiliOnApril5th #NagaChaitanya #ChaituAntePichi #Nagachaitanyafanss #chaitufansonline #nagachaitanyafans #chay_akkineni #Chay #Akkineni #yuvasamratnagachaitanya #nagachaitanyafans #chaysammarriage #Samantha #SamanthaRuth #SamanthaRuthPrabhu#Sammu #Sam #Samanthaprabhu2 #SamanthaRuthPrabhuOfficial#SamanthaAkkineni#Nagarjuna#akkineninagachaitanya #Prabhas #MaheshBabu#AlluArjun #PawanKalyan #ChaySam #chaysammarriage

A post shared by Chaitanya Akkineni (@akkineni.nagachaitanya) on


Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will star together in Majili, slated to release on 5 April. The two visited Tirupati and offered their prayers before the film hit theatres.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 16:42:49 IST

tags: aafat wapas , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , cool , Grazia , jonas brothers , Kartik Aaryan , love aaj kal 2 , Majili , Naezy , Naga Chaitanya , Samantha , Sanya Malhotra , Sara Ali Khan , Share Worthy , Shareworthy , social media stalker's guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , South Indian Movies , sucker , Tirupati , Vogue India

also see

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look from Imtiaz Ali's untitled film set to release on Valentine's Day 2020

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look from Imtiaz Ali's untitled film set to release on Valentine's Day 2020

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, reportedly titled Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, reportedly titled Aaj Kal

Priyanka Chopra holidays in Florida; Ayan Mukerji posts throwback photo from Swades sets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra holidays in Florida; Ayan Mukerji posts throwback photo from Swades sets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide