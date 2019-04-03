You are here:

Sara Ali Khan's Vogue India cover; Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Jonas Brothers tease new single 'Cool'

After their comeback single 'Sucker', the Jonas Brothers will release a new song titled 'Cool.' The video of 'Sucker' featured the band members alongside their signficant others.

Alia Bhatt's Grazia cover



Alia Bhatt is the cover girl of Grazia magazine's 11th anniversary cover. The actress, whose next release is the historical drama Kalank, can be seen wearing a metallic sculpted saree by Rimzim Dadu.

Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas'

Sanya Malhotra, who has in the past shared many videos of her dancing to popular songs, shared another on 2 April. The Dangal actress can be seen shaking a leg to rapper Naezy's song 'Aafat Wapas.'

Sara Ali Khan poses for Vogue India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Mar 31, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT



For the April issue of Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan featured as the cover girl. The actress will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya visit Tirupati

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chaitanya Akkineni (@akkineni.nagachaitanya) on Apr 2, 2019 at 12:17am PDT



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will star together in Majili, slated to release on 5 April. The two visited Tirupati and offered their prayers before the film hit theatres.

