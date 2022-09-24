A video showing a supremely sozzled Sara Ali Khan brushing a security guard at a place where she shouldn’t be,I mean her hand shouldn’t be, has gone viral with people condemning her wild drunken behaviour.

My first reaction on seeing the video was, ‘Poor girl, she was rushing in inebriated, and her hand fell at a place where it shouldn’t have.Hota hai.’

This may or may not be the case. But think of the hell that would have broken loose if the tables were turned: what if a man’s hand brushed against a woman? He would have to do all the explaining from jail. Aeons ago when I was a student, I remember the audience at a movie theatre rushing out in a crowd from a theatre when a woman stopped in her tracks, turned around and accused the man behind her of giving dhakka. The man to his credit didn’t lose his cool, He replied, ‘Madame if you are in a crowd you should be prepared for some dhakkam-dhukki (jostling).”

The same logic wouldn’t work today. I wonder what the security guard whose modesty brushed against Sara’s hand or was it the other way around, has to say about what happened. If he is a sport he would probably say, ‘Jaane do bachchi hai.’

But I think star parents need to educate their privileged progenies on public behaviour. These star kids of the film industry need to be really careful about their conduct. The cameras are constantly watching. A superstar kid after the Sara incident told me, “We are also human. We also need to unwind. So what if Sara had a few drinks? She is entitled to her fun.”

Actually, no. Not this kind of fun. When you are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter when your Choti Ammi is Kareena Kapoor and your Naani is Sharmila Tagore, you can’t be seen having that kind of fun in public. Fame, especially when handed to you as a legacy, comes with a responsibility. Drunken misbehaviour is not part of the deal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had done nothing when he was arrested in a drug bust. Sara’s conduct in comparison, even if we disregard the hand brush, is appalling, She is drunk and she can barely walk.

Pple ask why are v running this #BoycottBollywood Movement… Here is another reason: The druggywood is spoiling our future generations as they continue 2 follow pple like @SaraAliKhan who r always found sloshed or high on something. Evidence @narcoticsbureau @dg_ncb @MumbaiNcb pic.twitter.com/zH9HCPtFcf — Varun Kapur 🇮🇳 🇺🇲 (@varunkapurz) September 17, 2022

It is saddening, even sickening to note that our nation hero-worships not just the superstars but also their children. Recently at the airport Aryan was approached by a “fan” who kissed his hand and handed him a rose. Aryan looked visibly embarrassed and awkward, as he should. These progenies of the stars have nothing to their credit to deserve even a fraction of their father’s adulation. Why should they be treated special?

Why should Sara Ali Khan who is yet to prove herself, be caught on camera every time she steps out of her home? If she wants to be trailed by photographers wherever she goes, then behave!

Otherwise, just be another moneyed spoilt rich kid blowing up your parents’ wealth on booze and parties.

I recommend the latter option.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

