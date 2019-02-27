You are here:

Sara Ali Khan's first Filmfare cover trolled for being racist: 'Africans are not props for your photoshoots'

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 14:46:34 IST

Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut had almost everyone praising the debutante for her composure and maturity. However, Sara may have irked her fans and followers with her latest photoshoot for a leading magazine.

The actress's photoshoot in Kenya involved the presence of Africans as 'props'.

Filmfare shared a sneak-peek into Sara's photoshoot, which received major backlash as many considered it to be racist and offensive. While most users pointed out how inappropriate the concept was, many users questioned her Ivy League education, stating such cultural misappropriation was not expected from Sara.

