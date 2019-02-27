Sara Ali Khan's first Filmfare cover trolled for being racist: 'Africans are not props for your photoshoots'

Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut had almost everyone praising the debutante for her composure and maturity. However, Sara may have irked her fans and followers with her latest photoshoot for a leading magazine.

The actress's photoshoot in Kenya involved the presence of Africans as 'props'.

A star is born! Presenting the sensational #SaraAliKhan on our latest cover. Isn’t she looking gorgeous? pic.twitter.com/9z02fVK6bd — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 26, 2019

Filmfare shared a sneak-peek into Sara's photoshoot, which received major backlash as many considered it to be racist and offensive. While most users pointed out how inappropriate the concept was, many users questioned her Ivy League education, stating such cultural misappropriation was not expected from Sara.

Sara Ali Khan’s Filmfare photoshoot is offensive. The maasai people are not props. pic.twitter.com/RtNqPYMEPz — Sal (@severalthots) February 26, 2019

Why is there a jumping masai warrior behind Sara Ali Khan?? Africans are not props for your photoshoots. — Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) February 26, 2019

Sara Ali Khan went to Columbia, and even she could not tell filmfare that maybe her “stunner” picture is racist and appropriative? Come on, Sara, you are one of the good ones!! https://t.co/lNlaaEcnFR — shikha (@elitistsadgirl) February 27, 2019

Filmfare HQ: Um guys so we got a lot of heat for nepotism but hear me out Sara Ali Khan - no don't applaud yet cause there's more - she appropriates culture - please stop cheering there's more - and we photoshop an actual man in the background really badly - oh wow a a huge raise https://t.co/OG6ISUEr97 — Meh (@NoodleFrankie) February 27, 2019

Wow Filmfare. Wow. Kya bech kha gaye? Dimaag ya imaan? Also. A woman as aware and as well-read as Sara Ali Khan agreed to this? Disappointing. https://t.co/HElLg1ATW5 — Sameen ثمین (@amarllyis) February 27, 2019

why are y'all surprised at sara ali khan's photoshoot??? you expected better from a sis who lies about her age??? also didn't we all collectively agree on the fact that the entirety of bollywood is trash — a. (@aashnaaaugh) February 27, 2019

