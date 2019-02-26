You are here:

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Mira Kapoor wishes Shahid Kapoor on birthday



View this post on Instagram Vibe!! #happyburdaytome A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 25, 2019 at 6:37am PST

Shahid Kapoor turned 38 on 25 February and spent the day with wife Mira. He shared a series of selfies with her on Instagram. Mira also shared a heartfelt birthday post, calling him "the most loving husband and friend."

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Switzerland for Akash Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the many celebrities who were invited to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover



View this post on Instagram First Filmfare Cover!!! ✅ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Feb 26, 2019 at 12:52am PST

Sara Ali Khan is the March cover girl of Filmfare magazine. The actress can be seen dressed in green, posing on the bonnet of a jeep.

Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback photo with Sridevi



View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:09am PST

Sridevi's brother-in law Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback family photograph featuring Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita, Boney and Sridevi among others.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 19:36:53 IST