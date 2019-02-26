Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Mira Kapoor wishes Shahid Kapoor on birthday
Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more ❤️
Shahid Kapoor turned 38 on 25 February and spent the day with wife Mira. He shared a series of selfies with her on Instagram. Mira also shared a heartfelt birthday post, calling him "the most loving husband and friend."
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Switzerland for Akash Ambani's pre-wedding festivities
[New Picture] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Switzerland. #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #AliaaBhatt #Bollywood
[More Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland at their pre wedding bash! 😍 #akustoletheshlo #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Bollywood
Lovebirds! ❤️ The bollywood gang is here. @arjunkapoor, @malaikaaroraofficial, #RanbirKapoor & @aliaabhatt have arrived in #Switzerland ❤️ Reposted from @bollywoodtoursswitzerland . . #arjunkapoor #malaikaarora #aliabhatt #akustoletheshlo #akashambani #shlokamehta #ambaniwedding #bollywood #lovebirds #couplegoals #loveisintheair #wedding
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the many celebrities who were invited to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.
Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover
Sara Ali Khan is the March cover girl of Filmfare magazine. The actress can be seen dressed in green, posing on the bonnet of a jeep.
Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback photo with Sridevi
Sridevi's brother-in law Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback family photograph featuring Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita, Boney and Sridevi among others.
Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 19:36:53 IST