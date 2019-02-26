You are here:

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 19:36:53 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Mira Kapoor wishes Shahid Kapoor on birthday


Vibe!! #happyburdaytome

Shahid Kapoor turned 38 on 25 February and spent the day with wife Mira. He shared a series of selfies with her on Instagram. Mira also shared a heartfelt birthday post, calling him "the most loving husband and friend."

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Switzerland for Akash Ambani's pre-wedding festivities


[New Picture] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Switzerland. #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #AliaaBhatt #Bollywood

[More Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland at their pre wedding bash! 😍 #akustoletheshlo #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the many celebrities who were invited to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.

Sara Ali Khan's Filmfare cover


First Filmfare Cover!!! ✅

Sara Ali Khan is the March cover girl of Filmfare magazine. The actress can be seen dressed in green, posing on the bonnet of a jeep.

Sanjay Kapoor shares a throwback photo with Sridevi


❤️

Sridevi's brother-in law Sanjay Kapoor shared a throwback family photograph featuring Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita, Boney and Sridevi among others.

