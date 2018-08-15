You are here:

Sara Ali Khan makes Instagram debut on Independence Day; shares a Rabindranath Tagore illustration

Sara Ali Khan finally forayed into social media through Instagram. The 23-year-old actor debuted on the photo-and-video-sharing platform on Independence Day.

She shared an image rendition of the national anthem with author Rabindra Nath Tagore's pop art. Tagore happens to be the actor's direct ancestor from her father, actor Saif Ali Khan's side. Khan has already gathered a significant number of followers on Instagram.

Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Aug 14, 2018 at 11:33pm PDT

Even before her debut, she garnered a number of fans and also has several fan accounts dedicated to her. According to Free Press Journal, Khan's fans were keen on her joining Instagram and there was a strong trend of #WeWantSaraOnSocialMedia Twitter.

On the work front, Sara will make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput this year. Initially scheduled for a 20 December release, the film will now hit the screens three weeks early on 30 November.

She will follow it up with Rohit Shetty's cop-action drama Simmba, which is based on the Telugu film Temper opposite Ranveer Singh. Also starring Sonu Sood in a negative role, the film is slated for a 28 December release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 14:29 PM