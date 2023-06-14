Even though nothing was confirmed ever, it’s said that Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty were in a relationship with the late Sushant Singh Rajput at the late actor’s different phases. Khan made her debut with Rajput in 2018 with Kedarnath, Sanon did Raabta with him in 2017, and there were reports Chakraborty was about to collaborate with Rajput as well.

On the eve of his third death anniversary, the three of them have remembered him in different ways. Sanon shared a heart on her Instagram story and inserted their song from Raabta as a mark of remembrance.

Rhea shared a boomerang video with Rajput during their days of togetherness:

And here’s how Sara shared her story:

On June 14, 2020, exactly three years back, the shocking news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came in front of us. The outsider, who had an inspiring journey from the small screen to the big canvas, enjoyed a good fanbase across the country.

Known for his candidness, we stumbled upon an interview, where the Kedarnath actor shared his thoughts on not joining any so-called camps in Bollywood. “There are camps, I didn’t know? Nobody told me. Clearly, I am not important enough,” said SSR in an interview with TOI as per HT.

He added, “There are many numbers of correct things to do and they change. But there is one correct thing that stays correct all the time: If you happen to do your job properly and professionally, you take less time to add more value, you will be hired no matter whether you are an ally or not. This is what it is and this is why I have survived, not that I was intending to survive. But I have because I do my job very well. When I do it, I am nowhere else.”

