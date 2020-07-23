Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad cast in ZEE5 movie Comedy Couple; film went on floors last week

Comedy Couple is based on a story by Bikas Mishra, with a screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced its original film titled Comedy Couple, starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the movie is based in Gurgaon and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

It is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama India.

The shoot began last week in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic with all the necessary guidelines in place.

Saleem said he is happy to have collaborated with the platform again after their successful outing in the web series Rangbaaz.

"On set, while it is a changed environment, safety is our top priority. Proud to work with Saregama's Yoodlee films who have been doing a phenomenal job on set, ensuring everyone's well-being and safety," he said in a statement.

Comedy Couple is based on a story by Bikas Mishra, with a screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor.

The film follows Zoya Batra (Prasad) and Deep Sharma (Saleem) who do stand-up together.

According to Prasad, it revolves around the couple's interpersonal relationships, friendship, what they face as a unit, and how they land the jokes.

"The script is brilliant, fantastically written. It is an out and out comedy but also has drama, twists, and a lot of romance too," she said.

"We have content across genres on the platform and ''comedy'' is something the audience prefers watching too. We have a great partner in Saregama's Yoodlee Films and we are certain that this film will be something viewers will enjoy," added Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India.

Check out the announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT... #ShwetaBasuPrasad and #SaqibSaleem... #ComedyCouple - a feature film produced by Yoodlee Films [the film production arm of Saregama India] - will premiere on #Zee5... Directed by Nachiket Samant... First glimpse of this urban rom-com... pic.twitter.com/pwLIZZhRML — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2020

