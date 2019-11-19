Sanya Malhotra's upcoming film Pagglait goes on floors; Guneet Monga to produce the feature

With the variety of roles she has played ever since her power-packed debut with Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has created a niche for herself. Earlier today, the actress announced yet another project titled as Pagglait. Directed by Umesh Bist, Pagglait is produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment.

The actress also shared pictures of the first-day shoot on her Instagram story. One of the pictures show Malhotra holding the film's clapper announcing the start of shoot. Makers have kept the details under wrap and not much is known about the film's story or other cast members.

Malhotra was last seen Ritesh Batra's Photograph alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019.

Meanwhile, Malhotra will be seen next in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan and Jisshu Sengupta. She will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi's daughter, Anupama Banerji, in the upcoming biopic. Earlier last month, she also shared her first look from the biopic.

Malhotra is also prepping for a Anurag Basu's untitled next. The film is billed as a dark comedy anthology, and and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Malhotra is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. Starring an ensemble all-star cast such as Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh,and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is set to release on 13 March 2020.

Pagglait will hit the screens in the year 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 15:44:36 IST