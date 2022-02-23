The Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen will be produced by Baweja Studios and shall be helmed by Arati Kadav, who is best known for directing the 2019 science fiction film Cargo.

Dangal star Sanya Malhotra is all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie, The Great Indian Kitchen. The actress took to Instagram and shared this wonderful news. “So happy and excited to be part of The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi Remake, cannot wait!”, wrote the actress on her post.



While Sanya Malhotra plays the female lead, Harman Baweja has bagged the rights of the movie.

Harman Baweja said in a statement that he was looking forward to work with Malhotra and Kadav and hoped to create a movie that was a balance between entertainment and content-driven drama. Baweja further added that this Malayalam movie had a mystic quality to it and hence he wanted to make it available for a pan-India audience.

Directed by Jeo Baby, The Great Indian Kitchen had an OTT release last year and revolves around the story of an educated dancer who gets married into a patriarchal household. The movie brilliantly captures the sexism that resides within homes and shows the struggle of the female protagonist as she tries to be a submissive wife that her husband expects her to be. Actress Nimisha Sajayan plays the lead in the movie while actor Suraj Venjaramoodu essays the role of her husband.

This Malayalam language drama received critical and commercial acclaim for its near-flawless portrayal of deep-rooted patriarchy that prevails in the society.

While Harman Baweja is producing the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, he is also busy with the making of the film, Captain India starring Karthik Aaryan. Sanya Malhotra on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of her movie Love Hostel, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.