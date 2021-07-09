Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra joins Rajkummar Rao in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster HIT

'HIT is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience,' says Sanya Malhotra.

The news of Rajkummar Rao joining the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, HIT has tremendously excited the audiences, and now the makers, T-Series & Dil Raju Productions, have got on board Sanya Malhotra to be part of the Hindi remake.

Elated to join the project, Sanya Malhotra says, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj."

Check out the official announcement here

HIT - Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, the Dr. Sailesh Kolanu directorial is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.

