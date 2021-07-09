Sanya Malhotra joins Rajkummar Rao in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster HIT
'HIT is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience,' says Sanya Malhotra.
The news of Rajkummar Rao joining the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, HIT has tremendously excited the audiences, and now the makers, T-Series & Dil Raju Productions, have got on board Sanya Malhotra to be part of the Hindi remake.
Elated to join the project, Sanya Malhotra says, "I have watched HIT and I really liked the concept of the film. When the film was offered to me, I immediately said yes. It is a very interesting and intriguing story that deserves a mass audience. I am looking forward to this one and excited to work with Raj."
Check out the official announcement here
Welcome to the #HIT team @sanyamalhotra07!@RajkummarRao @sanyamalhotra07 @KolanuSailesh #BhushanKumar @TSeries @DilRajuProdctns @SVC_official #KrishanKumar @kuldeeprathor9 @tuneintomanan pic.twitter.com/r72Q1Mtck6
— Dil Raju Productions (@DilRajuProdctns) July 9, 2021
#Hit - a thriller - is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore... Currently in pre-production stages... Will go on floors soon. #RajkummarRao #SanyaMalhotra
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2021
HIT - Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore, the Dr. Sailesh Kolanu directorial is currently in pre-production and will go on floors soon.
also read
Sandip Ray says he's yet to watch Netflix India's anthology based on father Satyajit Ray's short stories
Sandip Ray said he has watched the promo of the film but it was important to see an entire work to form one's own opinion.
Alia Bhatt wraps up filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Gigantic life-changing experience'
Alia Bhatt shared a few pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the crew of the film and said, "The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether"
Shoojit Sircar collaborates with Irrfan Khan's son Babil for untitled project
"Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir," Shoojit Sircar's producing partner Ronnie Lahiri wrote, sharing a picture with Babil Khan on Instagram