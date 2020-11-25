Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani to headline Netflix India rom-com Meenakshi Sundareshwar; first look unveiled
Set in Madurai, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is about the trials and tribulations of a young married couple, essayed by Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.
The first look of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar is out. Both the actors took to Twitter to share the poster of the film. The film will be soon released on Netflix.
In the image, Sanya is seen sporting a yellow and red Kanjivaram, dressed as a bride with gold ornaments. Abhimanyu on the other side is seen wearing white wedding attire usually worn by grooms in South Indian weddings. The picture indicates that the two will be essaying the role of husband and wife in their upcoming film.
The name of Malhotra's character is Meenakshi, while Dassani's character name is Sundareshwar. Sharing the image, Malhotra gave out an invitation for their onscreen marriage.
The actress, who was last seen in Netflix original Ludo, also sought gifts and long-distance relationship tips.
Abhimanyu wrote, "What's in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot."
Check out their tweets here
You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips! #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix. @NetflixIndia @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @Abhimannyu_D @SonniVivek @NotSoSnob @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/E935GgQ8b2
— Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) November 25, 2020
What's in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot. #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix.@NetflixIndia @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @sanyamalhotra07 @SonniVivek @NotSoSnob @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/rPzC4SxH26 — Abhimanyu Dassani (@Abhimannyu_D) November 25, 2020
Set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a press release said.
The film marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni and it is being produced by Karan Johar owned Dharmatic Entertainment. It is written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora, reports Bollywood Hungama.
The trailer and the release date of the Meenakshi Sundareshwar are expected to be released soon by the makers of the film.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
The Queen's Gambit: Female chess masters weigh in on Netflix series and its representation of gender gap in the game
The popularity of Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit has inspired a debate about inequality and sexism in chess, a game where it seems that men and women would be able to compete on equal footing. However historically, few women have been able to do so.
Andhagaaram movie review: An interesting thriller that is bogged down by tiresome self-actualisation
Soon enough, Andhagaaram gets tiresome. The details unravel painfully slowly, and in excruciating little bursts.
Netflix's Delhi Crime wins Best Drama series at 48th International Emmy Awards
Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta, in his acceptance speech dedicated the honour to all the women who not just endure violence that men inflict on them, "but are also tasked to solve the problem."