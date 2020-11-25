Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani to headline Netflix India rom-com Meenakshi Sundareshwar; first look unveiled

Set in Madurai, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is about the trials and tribulations of a young married couple, essayed by Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

The first look of Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani's upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar is out. Both the actors took to Twitter to share the poster of the film. The film will be soon released on Netflix.

In the image, Sanya is seen sporting a yellow and red Kanjivaram, dressed as a bride with gold ornaments. Abhimanyu on the other side is seen wearing white wedding attire usually worn by grooms in South Indian weddings. The picture indicates that the two will be essaying the role of husband and wife in their upcoming film.

The name of Malhotra's character is Meenakshi, while Dassani's character name is Sundareshwar. Sharing the image, Malhotra gave out an invitation for their onscreen marriage.

The actress, who was last seen in Netflix original Ludo, also sought gifts and long-distance relationship tips.

Abhimanyu wrote, "What's in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot."

Check out their tweets here

The film marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni and it is being produced by Karan Johar owned Dharmatic Entertainment. It is written by Vivek Soni and Aarsh Vora, reports Bollywood Hungama.

The trailer and the release date of the Meenakshi Sundareshwar are expected to be released soon by the makers of the film.