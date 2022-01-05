'It looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens,' makers of Radhe Shyam said in an official statement.

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, have been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases in India, the makers announced in a statement.

The announcement comes days before the film was scheduled to hit theatres across the country. As per schedule, the movie was earlier set to release on 14 January this year. UV Creations, who are producing the film, took to social media and made an official statement on the delay of its release.

“We have to postpone the release of our film Radhe Shyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support,” the tweet read. However, the makers have not provided any further information on the new release date.

Radhe Shyam, is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar with Gopi Krishna Movies, T-Series and UV Creations backing the film.

Prior to Radhe Shyam, the release of RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Jersey featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur has also been postponed. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on 7 January while Jersey was slated for 31 December. These big releases have been pushed owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases.