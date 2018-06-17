You are here:

Sanju's 'jaadu ki jhappi'; Ranveer Singh in first look from Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sanju new teaser/poster brings back Munna Bhai's 'jaadu ki jhappi'

#JaaduKiJhappi... This pic brings back memories of Dutt Saab... New poster of #Sanju, featuring the father [Paresh Rawal] and son [Ranbir Kapoor]... Ranbir goes LIVE on @foxstarhindi, the Twitter handle of Fox Star Hindi, at 12 noon today. pic.twitter.com/J2vpboSxxB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

On #FathersDay, the makers of #Sanju reveal a vital moment from the film... The bond between a father and his son... #HappyFathersDay... #JaaduKiJhappi... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/UcAkYJrCnr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

On Father's Day, Ranbir Kapoor took to Twitter to share a special teaser from Sanju that detailed Sanjay Dutt's relationship with his father Sunil Dutt in the film Munna Bhai MBBS. And again, Ranbir looked like a mirror image of Dutt.

Student of the Year 2 second shoot schedule commences

#StudentOfTheYear2 commences second shooting schedule... Stars Tiger, Tara and Ananya... Directed by Punit Malhotra... 23 Nov 2018 release... #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/JRzoF30iLx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

The upcoming film Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is slated to release on 23 November, 2018. It is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Ranveer Singh in first look from Rohit Shetty's Simmba

Ranveer Singh's look from #Simmba... Directed by Rohit Shetty... 28 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/97zH6o9Ha1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2018

After Padmaavat, actor Ranveer Singh is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty's Simmba. While the former will see Ranveer pairing up for the first time with Alia Bhatt, the latter will see the Ram Leela actor paired up with Sara Ali Khan.

Bollywood celebrates Father's Day

❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:43pm PDT

A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on Jun 16, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

❤ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:11am PDT

Happy Father’s Day ..... A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:41am PDT

❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:53am PDT



Like the rest of the world, Bollywood stars also posted pictures with their dads on social media. From Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan and Tusshar Kapoor — all took to their social media platforms to either wish their dads a Happy Father's Day or shared pictures with their children.

Shabana Azmi's Eid party

Eid Mubarak A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Jun 16, 2018 at 5:38am PDT



Noted actress Shabana Azmi organised an Eid party at her home in Juhu which saw the who's who of Bollywood marking their presence. From Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari to Anil Kapoor, everyone was spotted at the party.

Sushant Singh wraps up Kedarnath shoot



After many delays and obstacles, actor Sushant Singh Rajput finally wrapped up his shoot for Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that is touted to Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

