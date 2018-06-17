You are here:

Sanju's 'jaadu ki jhappi'; Ranveer Singh in first look from Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jun,17 2018 18:42:06 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sanju new teaser/poster brings back Munna Bhai's 'jaadu ki jhappi'

On Father's Day, Ranbir Kapoor took to Twitter to share a special teaser from Sanju that detailed Sanjay Dutt's relationship with his father Sunil Dutt in the film Munna Bhai MBBS. And again, Ranbir looked like a mirror image of Dutt.

Student of the Year 2 second shoot schedule commences

The upcoming film Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is slated to release on 23 November, 2018. It is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Ranveer Singh in first look from Rohit Shetty's Simmba

After Padmaavat, actor Ranveer Singh is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty's Simmba. While the former will see Ranveer pairing up for the first time with Alia Bhatt, the latter will see the Ram Leela actor paired up with Sara Ali Khan.

Bollywood celebrates Father's Day

❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Miss u Dad ❤️ Happy Father’s Day ❤️ #fathersday #fathersanddaughters

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on

Like father like daughter happy father’s day !! #happyfathersday @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on

Happy Father’s Day people. I remember ...... ❤️

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Happy Father’s Day .....

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


Like the rest of the world, Bollywood stars also posted pictures with their dads on social media. From Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan and Tusshar Kapoor — all took to their social media platforms to either wish their dads a Happy Father's Day or shared pictures with their children.

Shabana Azmi's Eid party

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on


Noted actress Shabana Azmi organised an Eid party at her home in Juhu which saw the who's who of Bollywood marking their presence. From Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari to Anil Kapoor, everyone was spotted at the party.

Sushant Singh wraps up Kedarnath shoot


After many delays and obstacles, actor Sushant Singh Rajput finally wrapped up his shoot for Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that is touted to Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 18:42 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Eid #Father's Day #Sanju #Simmba #social media stalker's guide #SocialMediaStalkersGuide #Student of the Year 2

also see

Rajkumar Hirani posts new Sanju postcards; Salman gets emotional on Dus Ka Dum: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rajkumar Hirani posts new Sanju postcards; Salman gets emotional on Dus Ka Dum: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rajkummar Rao's Stree teaser released; Simmba to hit screens on 28 December: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rajkummar Rao's Stree teaser released; Simmba to hit screens on 28 December: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aamir Khan tweets about Kaala; John Abraham thanks fans on Parmanu crossing 50 cr: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aamir Khan tweets about Kaala; John Abraham thanks fans on Parmanu crossing 50 cr: Social Media Stalkers' Guide